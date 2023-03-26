Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %

BLK stock opened at $644.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $704.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.46. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

