Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

