FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $244,319,000 after acquiring an additional 136,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.68.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $217.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

