Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 335 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Barclays lowered their target price on Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Shares of ZS opened at $111.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average of $133.51. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $253.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

