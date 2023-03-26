Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 over the last 90 days. 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $121.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

