Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Bennett Selby Investments LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 8.4% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $221.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

