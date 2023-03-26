Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires 170 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.33. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

