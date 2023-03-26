BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,860 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 142,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 86,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

Shares of BK opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

