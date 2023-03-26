Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $2.62 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

IDXX stock opened at $485.51 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $560.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

