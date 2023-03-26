Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,487 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.