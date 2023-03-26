Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Buys New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 242,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $124.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.