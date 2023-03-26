Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $436.55

Shares of Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 436.55 ($5.36) and traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.16). Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at GBX 422 ($5.18), with a volume of 173,935 shares trading hands.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £439.22 million, a P/E ratio of -639.39 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 436.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 416.71.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s previous dividend of $8.50. Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.67%.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company Profile

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

