TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.
TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 4.3 %
TRTX opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 151.81 and a current ratio of 151.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 182.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $142,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TPG RE Finance Trust
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.