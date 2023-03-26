TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 4.3 %

TRTX opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 151.81 and a current ratio of 151.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 182.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $142,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

