Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives $58.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ball Trading Up 0.8 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ball by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BALL opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

