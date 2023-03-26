JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $705.60

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 705.60 ($8.67) and traded as low as GBX 682 ($8.38). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 692 ($8.50), with a volume of 488,452 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17,300.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 705.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 711.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

