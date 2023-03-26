888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.89

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.67. 888 shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 105 ($1.29) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 220 ($2.70) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 355 ($4.36) to GBX 295 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 888 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

888 Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings Plc engages in the provision of online gaming entertainment and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The Business to Customer segment offers casino and games, poker, and bingo. The Business to Business segment gives total gaming services under the Dragonfish trading brand.

