Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after buying an additional 398,233 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 110,685 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $974.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $53.25.
About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
