Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after buying an additional 398,233 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 110,685 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $974.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.