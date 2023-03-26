Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 19,326 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 193,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,040,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,233,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

