Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 34,244 Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.05% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 377,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 89,428 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 242,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 14,282 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 238,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

