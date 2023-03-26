Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New $563,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $322.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.38 and a 200-day moving average of $326.07. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $354.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

