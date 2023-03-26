Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $631,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after buying an additional 2,516,281 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,592,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,837,000 after buying an additional 1,176,159 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PECO. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

