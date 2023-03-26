15,679 Shares in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,679 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BP. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,718,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,192,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 484,618 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 26,376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 235,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BP. TD Securities raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.93.

BP Trading Down 1.6 %

BP Increases Dividend

NYSE:BP opened at $35.88 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -249.20%.

BP Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

