iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $67.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90.

