Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $539,000 Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,129 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $5,862,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,283,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after buying an additional 170,592 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,752,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 494.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

