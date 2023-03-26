Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 632 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 39,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $239.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

