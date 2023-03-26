Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,793,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 564,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,531 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $42,709,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS opened at $89.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.