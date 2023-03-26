Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 2,614 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

