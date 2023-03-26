Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

