Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.19. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

