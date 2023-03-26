Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

