Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $91.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

