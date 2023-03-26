Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 630 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,617,000 after acquiring an additional 973,718 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,177,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after buying an additional 44,804 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,063,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,237,000 after buying an additional 29,909 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 493,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 474,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

