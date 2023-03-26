Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 469 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

