Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,086,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 179,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 78,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.27 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

