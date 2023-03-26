Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,604,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,134,000 after acquiring an additional 878,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,157,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,103,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 132,973 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 438.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 251,816 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIS opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $527.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.