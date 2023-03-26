Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $99.35.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

