Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $19,571,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 714,047 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,395,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after buying an additional 691,719 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,050,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after buying an additional 649,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 86.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after buying an additional 600,674 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

