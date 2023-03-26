Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Purchases 635 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

