Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) by 136.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,811,000 after buying an additional 150,811 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 122,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,566,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 70,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $39.86 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $250.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.