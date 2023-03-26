Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $52.62 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

