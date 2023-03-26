Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Holdings Boosted by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 176.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 383,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 133,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $908.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

