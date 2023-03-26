Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $206.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $256.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

