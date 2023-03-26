Marion Wealth Management Buys 1,360 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $351.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $335.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.40. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

