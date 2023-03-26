Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,365 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.9% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

