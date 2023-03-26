Marion Wealth Management Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,269,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $240.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.16. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

