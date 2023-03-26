Marion Wealth Management Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.69. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

