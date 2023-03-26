Marion Wealth Management Purchases 1,715 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.1% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.19.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.56.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,686,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

