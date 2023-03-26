Marion Wealth Management Has $439,000 Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Marion Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

