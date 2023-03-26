Marion Wealth Management Acquires 526 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $217.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 622.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.96 and a 200 day moving average of $232.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.