Marion Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $241.69 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $289.59. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.86 and a 200 day moving average of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

